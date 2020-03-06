HCM City lures over 480 million USD in FDI in two months
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City attracted 480.6 million USD in foreign direct investment, including new and additional capital and share purchase by foreign investors, in the first two months of this year.
There were 186 new projects with total registered capital reaching 83.3 million USD. Meanwhile, 27 existing ones were allowed to add 60.7 million USD to their investment capital.
The trade sector attracted the lion’s share of foreign investment, with 84 projects worth 53.6 million USD, making up two-thirds of the new investment capital in the reviewed period.
It was followed by science-technology with 39 projects valued at 13.3 million USD, construction with five at 5.8 million USD, and information and communications with 33 at 3.5 million USD,
Among the 32 countries and territories investing in the southern metropolis, Singapore took the lead with 27 projects valued at 28.1 million USD, followed by Japan, Malaysia, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Taiwan (China)./.