HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).
VNA

  • Performing a ballet based on Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), a Vietnamese masterpiece in the 18th century, at the event (Photo: VNA)

  Performing a ballet based on Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), a Vietnamese masterpiece in the 18th century, at the event

  HUFO Chairman Vuong Duc Hoang Quan and US Consul General to HCM City Marie C. Damour

  • HUFO Chairman Vuong Duc Hoang Quan and US Consul General to HCM City Marie C. Damour (Photo: VNA)

  • HUFO Chairman Vuong Duc Hoang Quan (1st R) presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals (Photo: VNA)

  • US Consul General to HCM City Marie C. Damour (2nd L) presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals (Photo:VNA)

  • Chairwoman of HCM City's Vietnam-US Friendship Organisation Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

