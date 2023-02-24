Politics Acting President hands over appointment decisions to new ambassadors Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan handed over appointment decisions to 15 ambassadors of Vietnam to Asian, European, American and African nations for the 2023-2026 tenure, at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 24.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Australia relations at best-ever development: expert The Vietnam-Australia relations are at their best-ever development in both strategic scope and depth, a researcher has said, stressing that economic and trade cooperation is considered a priority in promoting the bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnam now turns thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country: Former Australian Ambassador From a backward, poor and essentially rural-based society and economy, isolated from the rest of the world, Vietnam has developed into a thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country with extensive international commercial and human links, former Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Graham Alliband has said.