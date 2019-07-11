An overview of the event (VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11 to mark the 230th Bastille Day, or the National Day of France.



Addressing the event, French Consul General in the city Vincent Floreani said that France is currently sharing partnership with many countries in the world, including Vietnam, adding that over the years, Vietnam and France have conducted many important activities to reinforce the sound bilateral ties.



The diplomat noted that a large number of French people are living in Vietnam, mostly in HCM City, and that the two sides have cooperated in many areas including economy, culture and education.



In 2018, the number of Vietnamese students in France rose 40 percent, while the number of French students in Vietnam is also increasing, he said.



Chairman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association in HCM City Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung said that the collaboration between the city and France has been expanded.



The city is hosting 252 French-invested projects worth over 261 million USD.



HCM City and Lyon city and Rhone-Alpes region of France have conducted many cooperation activities in the fields of urban planning, personnel training, and lighting.



Non-governmental organisations of France have actively engaged in many projects and programmes in the city in social development, education, agriculture, health care, and HIV/AIDS, she noted.



Dung said that the association has worked to connect the peoples of both countries through coordination in projects to support poor households and people with disabilities as well as Agent Orange/dioxin victims, build schools, develop the community and supply clean water.



Dung expressed her hope that the Vietnam-France Friendship Association will continue receiving support from the French Consulate General as well as the French community in the city in more programmes, thus further promoting the sound relationship between the two countries.-VNA