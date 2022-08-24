HCM City: Measures ramped up to boost COVID-19 vaccination among children
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Texting parents, increasing the number of vaccination venues at schools, and most recently running vaccination vehicles are among the measures applied by Ho Chi Minh City to get more children protected against COVID-19.
The mobile vaccination began on August 22 to reach pupils at schools without fixed vaccination sites.
To ensure safety for the younger generation given complicated the developments of the epidemic that have led to a higher number of infections and severe cases, the municipal Department of Health has called on all parents to bring their children aged from 5 to under 18 to vaccination sites for their shots against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to the department, the peak month of COVID-19 injection for children will end within less than a week. However, the southern metropolis, once the top hotbed of the pandemic last year, now remains among the localities with a low vaccination rate for the group.
Specifically, the rate of those aged 5-11 completing the first and second doses of the vaccine are 53.6% and 30.8%, respectively./.