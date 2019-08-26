Ho Chi Minh City and 13 localities in the Mekong Delta region are stepping up efforts to boost cooperation and diversify inter-regional travel packages to attract tourists.

Travel firms would get access to newly developed tourism models and products in the Mekong Delta to develop attractive itineraries and offer diverse experiences to visitors.

The Mekong Delta has for long attracted tourist inflows through HCM City, the international gateway to the region. Also, the city hopes to get more tourists from the delta.

Besides, destinations in the delta are becoming increasingly popular among foreign and domestic tourists but efforts to diversify tourism products and services are needed to realise its potential.

Around 70 percent of foreign tourists visiting HCM City choose to make a trip to the delta, but tourism products in the various localities in the delta are not diverse,

Tourists visit several places in the delta but the lack of regional co-ordination in developing new tourism products and poor transport infrastructure result in unexciting travel packages.-VNA