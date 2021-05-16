HCM City: Monks, Buddhist followers offer prayers to COVID-19-hit India
Special prayers were offered to India, which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.
Vietnamese monks offer prayers to India. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Special prayers were offered to India, which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.
The event was held by the Culture Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) – Ho Chi Minh City chapter in collaboration with the board of directors of the VBS in the city’s District 12.
According to Venerable Thich Tri Chon, head of Culture Board of the VBS's HCM City chapter, the candle offering and prayer aimed to call on Buddhist followers to turn their hearts to India – the cradle of Buddhism, and share difficulties with the Indian people in the fight against COVID-19.
As much as 1 billion VND (43,380 USD) was presented to the VBS – HCM City chapter, who would later give it to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in order to support Indian Buddhist followers and people to prevent the pandemic.
As much as 1 billion VND (43,380 USD)will be presented to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to support Indian Buddhist followers and people. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremony was organised in accordance with social distancing requirement and was broadcast live on the VBS – HCM City chapter’s media channels, and social networks.
Earlier on May 5 , the VBS – HCM City chapter called on Buddhist followers and benefactors to make donations to help India combat COVID-19.
To date, the chapter has provided the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund with 1.5 billion VND to buy COVID-19 vaccines, and supported poor Buddhist followers and Vietnamese expats, who are battered by COVID-19 in Laos and Cambodia./.