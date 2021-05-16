On the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils 2021-2026 (May 23), Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, has written an article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”