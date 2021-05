Vietnamese monks offer prayers to India. (Photo: VNA)

As much as 1 billion VND (43,380 USD)will be presented to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to support Indian Buddhist followers and people. (Photo: VNA)

Special prayers were offered to India , which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.The event was held by the Culture Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) – Ho Chi Minh City chapter in collaboration with the board of directors of the VBS in the city’s District 12.According to Venerable Thich Tri Chon, head of Culture Board of the VBS's HCM City chapter, the candle offering and prayer aimed to call on Buddhist followers to turn their hearts to India – the cradle of Buddhism, and share difficulties with the Indian people in the fight against COVID-19.As much as 1 billion VND (43,380 USD) was presented to the VBS – HCM City chapter, who would later give it to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in order to support Indian Buddhist followers and people to prevent the pandemic.