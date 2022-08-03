HCM City: More COVID-19 cases detected, vaccination ramped up
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department has requested the setting up of more vaccination points, particularly targeting children aged 5-18 and vulnerable groups, following a sign of increasing number of COVID-19 recorded in recent days.
Official statistics showed that the southern metropolis logged 152 new cases on August 2, compared to an average of about 100 cases a day in just a week ago.
Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the infection department at the municipal hospital of tropical disease, said the current number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised at the department has doubled that of last week. The unit is now treating 20 patients, most of them have underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic renal failure.
Phong said a mobilisation of more medical staff from other departments for the treatment might be needed if the number of patients continues to rise.
Testing samples for detection of COVID-19 cases (Photo: VNA)During its operation, the District 11 hospital detected 16 cases between July and now after a blank record for the April-June period. Meanwhile, 19 patients, including three severe ones, were detected by the Le Van Thinh hospital in July.
As of August 3, the city has launched a total of 262 vaccination spots, with 157 of them serving the age group of 5-18. Intense vaccination campaigns by local hospitals are ordered to continue throughout August, giving the shots to the high-risk group./.