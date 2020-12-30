Society Programmes encouraging local women to remain in Lao Cai Thanks to support programmes on improving quality of life in rural areas, the number of women leaving their hometowns in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to seek work elsewhere has declined significantly.

Society Dutch-funded project launched to help flood-affected residents in Quang Nam A project named “Humanitarian Aid and Post-Flood Recovery in Central Vietnam”, funded by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29.

Society Khanh Hoa’s airport granted Airport Health Accreditation Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on December 29 received the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airports Council International (ACI) for maintaining safety and prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Writing contest promotes Vietnam-Russia ties Lieut. Gen. Le Phuc Nguyen, former Editor-in-Chief of the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper and a former student in Russia, has won the first prize in a writing contest about Russia.