Travel Three million tourists recorded during National Day holidays Around 3 million tourists were recorded during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) announced on September 5.

Travel Hanoi welcomes over 422,000 tourists on National Day holidays Hanoi capital city welcomed 422,700 tourist arrivals, including 22,700 foreigners, during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Enchanted by Sa Pa’s beauty during the golden rice harvest Autumn is a wonderful season in Sa Pa of Lao Cai northern province. Golden sunshine, moderate humidity and coolness take over the northern climes. Late August and early September is when the northwestern town enters the rice harvest season, earning the nickname of the ‘golden season’.