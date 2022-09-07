Domestic tourism continued to lead the sector’s revival, with HCM City remaining the top destination for local travellers in 2022. It was followed by Da Nang, Hanoi, Vung Tau, among others.

Popular amusement sites and tourist attractions such as Suoi Tien Theme Park, the zoo, Dam Sen Cultural Park, Ao Dai Museum, and the Cu Chi Tunnels saw an influx of visitors.



The city has dozens of tourism programmes in place and will add before the end of the year.



Thanks to these, in the year-to-date more than 16.77 million domestic tourists visited the city, accounting for 84% of the year’s target.



Tourism revenues in the period are estimated at 3.3 billion USD or 93% of the target./.

