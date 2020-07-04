HCM City moves to attract more visitors
Tourists enjoy their time in HCM City (Source: kichcaudulichtphcm.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is carry out a range of promotion programmes aiming to increase the number of tourists to the city which saw a 54.7-percent drop in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the period, the city saw only 9.4 million tourist arrivals, including 1.3 million foreigners and 8.1 million Vietnamese people, year-on-year decreases of 69.3 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively. Total revenue from tourism products and services surpassed 34 trillion VND (1.46 billion USD), down 49.6 percent against the same period last year.
In June, the city launched a domestic tourism stimulus programme with the aim to popularize the city as a safe and friendly destination for visitors. Many incentives on the prices of tours, hotels and flight tickets are offered.
From now until July 10, the municipal Tourism Authority and the HCM City Tourism Magazine are launching an online photo contest calling for entries featuring the city’s natural beauty and architecture, and its cultural diversity.
By the year-end, hundreds of travel businesses and agents, transportation enterprises, and service facilities are expected to carry out 260 tour programmes and offer 280,000 tickets with discounts of 10-70 percents./.