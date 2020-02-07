Society Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identification The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society 340kg bomb deactivated in Yen Bai Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.

Society Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcity The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.

Health Vietnam Red Cross Society launches anti-nCoV campaign The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).