Culture - Sports Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

Culture - Sports Book on Central Highlands culture published Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Culture - Sports Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Culture - Sports AFF reschedules regional football tournaments Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.