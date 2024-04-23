Videos Belgian museum houses thousands of Vietnamese artifacts A large number of artifacts from various cultures around the world, including thousands of Vietnamese objects, are currently on display at the Royal Museum of Art and History in Belgium - an enticing cultural destination in the capital city of Brussels.

Videos Maintaining old crafts along Hanoi’s old streets Traditional professions were a unique cultural feature of ancient Hanoi. In order to preserve this feature, the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi’s Old Quarter have held a series of cultural activities with the theme “Preserving ancient professions on the streets”, focusing on introducing Vietnamese traditional medicine on Lan Ong Street.

Culture - Sports Football tournament for students held in France A football tournament was held in Paris, France, on April 20 and 21, attracting the participation of more than 500 Vietnamese students in France and Belgium.

Culture - Sports Vietnam advance to Futsal Asian Cup quarters Vietnam’s national futsal team has qualified for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarterfinals, despite losing 1-2 to Thailand in the last match of group A on April 21.