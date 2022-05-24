Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 to take place in November The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival will be held from November to late December this year by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee to honour the value of flowers and floriculture in the Central Highland resort city.

Culture - Sports Festival seeks to promote friendship among Vietnamese, Lao border provinces Nine Vietnamese provinces and 10 Lao provinces along the shared borderline will participate in the third cultural, sports and tourism exchange festival, scheduled to be held in the northern province of Dien Bien in September.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.