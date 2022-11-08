Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will need an additional 71 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD) from 2021-2025 to carry out transport infrastructure projects.



The funding aims to help carry out the Politburo’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW dated on October 7, 2022 on socio-economic development and defence-security safeguarding in the southeastern region by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



Under the plan for transport infrastructure development for 2020-2030, issued by the municipal People’s Committee, HCM City is set to build 454km of transport facilities in 2021-2025, including expressways, belt roads, highways and bridges, at a total cost of 266 trillion VND.



Of the sum, about 92 trillion VND will be sourced from the city’s budget, and the remaining 174 trillion VND funded through public-private partnerships (PPP).



However, the municipal Transport Department said the local budget is limited while only 52.74 trillion VND has been allocated for HCM City under the medium-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, equivalent to 19.8% of the total demand.



Given this, the department has asked the municipal People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies to consider arranging additional capital for key transport projects during the period./.