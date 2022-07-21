(Illustrative photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City will need from 136,000 to 150,000 workers from now to the end of this year, the municipal Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre reported July 21.



The highest demand for the fresh workforce is in the trade-services sector (65.41%), followed by the industrial-construction sector (33.63%) and the agro-forestry-fishery sector (0.96%).



The centre said the demand for personnel with university degrees accounts for 21.84%; college degrees, 18.46%; and intermediate qualifications, 25.88%. That for untrained workers makes up 13.42%.



Given the quick development of the digital economy, the centre suggested labourers equip themselves with technological knowledge to meet increasing requirements.



Statistics show that in the first half of this year, the southern economic hub’s workforce demand mainly focused on the services-trade sector (77.18%), the industrial-construction sector (22.76%), and the agro-forestry-fishery sector (0.06%)./.