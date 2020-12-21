Culture - Sports Vietnam International Fashion Festival to open on December 25 A total of 13 local designers are set to introduce their latest collections at the Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is scheduled to run in Ho Chi Minh City between December 25 and 28.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culinary culture introduced in Laos A multinational culinary festival was held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane capital on December 23, attracting thousands of students, including those studying Vietnamese.

Culture - Sports Christmas party to be hosted by Hanoi Opera House Both timeless and modern Christmas hits will be performed by foreign and Vietnamese artists in a music programme that will be held in August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on Christmas Eve, running from 8pm until midnight.

Culture - Sports Hanoi arts programme praises Party’s leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.