HCM City: New Year countdown party 2021 to be held virtually
HCM City's annual countdown music party to welcome the New Year will be held virtually on December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh, winner of four prizes at the 2020 Devotion Music Awards, will perform at the Virtual Countdown Lights 2021 event which will be livestreamed the on Facebook page and YouTube channel of Billboard Vietnam on December 31. (File Photo courtesy of the organisers)
The Virtual Countdown Lights 2021, with the theme "Thanh Am Hoan My — The Sound of Utopia”, will send a message about a bright future and use music as a bridge to bring happiness to audiences.
The event will include top singers and bands from the Vietnamese music scene, including Thanh Bui, Min, Uni5, and Hoang Thuy Linh.
The show will include performances from rappers Binz, Tlinh and MCK who became popular among young audiences after the broadcast of the reality TV music show Rap Viet, produced by Vie Channel and based on a Thai show called The Rapper.
The artists will perform on a virtual 3D stage before a background of Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, created by Extended Reality (XR) technologies. XR has been used in music shows of international stars like music band BTS from the Republic of Korea and American singer Katy Perry.
The event will begin livestreaming on 9:30 pm on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Billboard Vietnam, and streaming platforms FPT Play and POPs.
It will also be broadcast on HCM City Television’s channel HTV3 from 10pm.
The Countdown Lights music party was first held at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 four years ago. The event has attracted many people from HCM City and neighbouring provinces, including more than 70,000 visitors last year./.