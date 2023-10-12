Society Vietnam seriously implements EC recommendations in IUU fishing combat: Ministry Vietnam has seriously implemented recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society Charming Hanoi in autumn For many people, Hanoi is at its most charming in autumn, when the capital is dressed in graceful garb thanks to its nice weather, blue skies, golden sunlight, cool breezes, and falling yellow leaves. Autumn is the most suitable time for wandering around the capital’s beautiful streets, enjoying romantic moments.

Videos Imperial seal of Nguyen Dynasty expected to be repatriated soon Vietnam has been working to complete relevant legal procedures for the repatriation of a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823 from France.

Society Agencies, localities urged to increase quality, efficiency of external information service The Steering Committee for External Information Service on October 11 organised a national conference on studying and implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 57-KL/TW dated June 15, 2023, on continuing to improve the quality and efficiency of external information service in the new situation.