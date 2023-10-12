HCM City, New Zealand’s Wellington cooperate in smart city building
At the meeting between a delegation from the HCM City People's Council and Wellington City Council. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand’s Wellington city should join hands and support each other to successfully develop smart urban areas as soon as possible, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.
At a meeting with member of the Wellington City Council Sarah Free in Wellington on October 11 (New Zealand time), Dung stressed that the Vietnamese southern hub is carrying out the National Assembly’s Resolution No.98 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for HCM City’s development, with highlights being urban area, investment attraction, startup and innovation.
He expressed his hope that the city and Wellington will continue working together and cooperate in the fields.
Dung pointed out several challenges that HCM City has faced when carrying out the smart urban area building project, including limitation in IT infrastructure, poor engagement of locals and enterprises in the project.
Sarah Free, for her part, said that climate change response and expenditure for implementation are among the challenges of Welling during the process to smart urban area development.
She hoped that both sides would continue to exchange information in the field so as to better serve local residents and businesses, while affirming that Wellington stands ready to share experience with HCM City in smart urban area development.
At the meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand (Photo: sggp.org.vn)The same day, Dung visited the Vietnamese Embassy, during which he said he wishes the embassy will work to help HCM City promote collaboration with New Zealand localities./.