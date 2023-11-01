HCM City night concert to honour world’s most famous composers
A concert featuring works by Beethoven, Chopin and Grieg, the three most beloved 19th century European composers in the history of world music, will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) on November 11, HBSO announced on November 1.
A concert featuring works by Beethoven, Chopin and Grieg will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera on November 11 (Photo: HBSO)
The event will be held in cooperation with the Mickiewicz Institute and the Warsaw Music Foundation - Poland.
Poland's leading pianist Joanna Marcinkowska will perform with the Vietnamese orchestra under the baton of conductor Wojciech Czepiel.
Works to be performed include Beethoven’s Symphony No.1, Chopin’s Polish Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra, and Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor./.