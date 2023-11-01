Videos 120 athletes attend Quy Nhon Int’l Sailing and SUP Racing 2023 The Quy Nhon International Sailing and Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Racing 2023 was held recently in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, attracting the participation of some 120 domestic and foreign athletes.

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange promotes Vietnam – Laos – Thailand ties The Vietnamese Association in Thailand’s Nong Khai province and local authorities on October 29 organised a Vietnam – Laos - Thailand cultural exchange programme on the occasion of Wan Ok Phansa or End of Buddhist Lent Day 2023.