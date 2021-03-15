HCM City offers 70,000 job vacancies in Q2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, has 68,600 to 73,500 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2021, according to the city’s Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information (FALMI).
The jobs are mostly in IT-electronics, mechanical engineering, chemicals-plastics-rubber, architecture-construction engineering, transport-warehouse-port services, customer services, healthcare and medical services, accounting and auditing, finance-credit-banking, real estate, and tourism-restaurant-hotel.
The municipal Youth Employment Service Centre (YES) plans to hold a programme to support job seekers from April 3 to May 3, involving 50 enterprises and expected to recruit more than 10,000 workers in different fields.
Nguyen Quang Cuong, YES Director, said that the programme will be a bridge connecting businesses and labourers, creating chances for labourers, especially the youth, to find suitable jobs in the context of many difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of this year, the Centre for Employment Services under the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has organized three job fairs with the participation of 50 recruiters, including two online events and one offline event.
The second in-person job fair is expected to be held on March 26./.