HCM City offers free tours to disadvantaged children, adults
Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association have launched a tourism programmes aiming to give free city tours to 5,000 orphans and disabled children, poor households and policy beneficiaries from 24 districts.
Children at the launching ceremony of the programme (Photo: VNA)
The programme offers different routes to adults and children, giving them chances to visit cultural, historical and entertainment sites of the city such as Cu Chi Tunnel, Mot Thoang Vietnam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, shopping malls, Vietnam History Museum, and Dam Sen Cultural Park.
The programme, which will last until February 5, 2021, aims to support and encouraged the beneficiaries to rise from difficulties, said Director of the Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.
This is also a chance for donors to give practical assistance to the needy, she said.
The programme is part of a tourism stimulation scheme of the city, promoting its image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, Hoa added./.