Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) visits Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A delegation of – A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City 's authorities led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to some local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 9.

He visited Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS); the second Office of the VBS Central Committee and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, President of the VBS's Executive Council; Viet Nam Quoc tu (National Pagoda of Vietnam) and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the executive board of the VBS branch in HCM City.

Informing the Buddhist dignitaries about Vietnam and HCM City's socio-economic situation last year, Nen said thanks to solidarity and consensus of the entire nation, including the VBS, the country overcame difficulties and increased prosperity.

He wished Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers a new year of good health and happiness, expressing his hope that the VBS will continue bringing into play the traditional patriotism to join hands with the Party and State in developing and safeguarding the country and turning HCM City into civilised, modern, and humane city.

Visiting the Archbishop's Palace of HCM City, Nen thanked the archbishop and other dignitaries of the Catholic Church of Vietnam for staying united with and standing side by side with the local Party Organisation, administration, and people in the COVID-19 combat and the post-pandemic recovery and development period.

He called on the Archbishop's Palace to continue supporting the city in development efforts, especially in terms of social security and life quality improvement.

For their part, dignitaries of the VBS and the Archbishop's Palace of HCM City expressed their delight at national and local socio-economic achievements in 2022.

They promised to follow the spirit of “accompanying the nation” and actively take part in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns, thus contributing to the great national solidarity and national development.