HCM City opens Japanese-standard dialysis centre
A dialysis centre meeting Japanese standards in Ho Chi Minh City was put into operation at the local Nguyen Tri Phuong hospital on January 20.
At the opening ceremony of the centre (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A dialysis centre meeting Japanese standards in Ho Chi Minh City was put into operation at the local Nguyen Tri Phuong hospital on January 20.
The establishment is an outcome of cooperation between the hospital and Nipro Corporation, a Japanese medical equipment manufacturing conglomerate. As the centre employs dialysis membranes that can be reused, it offers high quality treatment at more affordable prices.
According to Director of the hospital Vo Duc Chien, it has already run a high-quality dialysis centre since 2016 to serve demand from locals and foreign experts. However, the treatment cost is high compared to local incomes due to the use of single-use membranes.
Capable of serving about 100 patients a week, the new centre is expected to ease treatment pressures for the hospital’s dialysis department, which is currently treating 250 cases a week but still falling short of demand.
At the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh lauded the effort made by the 115-year-old hospital in improving medical services quality and expected the facility to press ahead with its innovation and modernisation.
The hospital has been assigned by the municipal Health Department to offer dialysis services to patients and foreign experts entering Vietnam during the COVID-19 period./.