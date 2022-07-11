HCM City Opera House to stage film music concert
The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform its ‘Nights of Film Music’ concert at the city’s Opera House on July 16-19.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform its ‘Nights of Film Music’ concert at the city’s Opera House on July 16-19.
Under the baton of Meritorious Artist Tran Vuong Thach, the event is set to feature 19 performances of soundtracks from such popular films as The Gadfly, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Skyfall, and Gladiator, among others.
Many of the works to be staged were arranged by musician Nguyen Manh Duy Linh.
Soprano Pham Duyen Huyen and opera artist Dao Mac, who owns a thick baritone voice, are among participating HBSO artists. Other performers include Pham Khanh Ngoc, Pham Trang, Tran Duy Linh, and Phan Hong Diu./.