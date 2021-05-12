Business Da Nang looking to attract more Singaporean investment An online workshop to promote investment from Singapore to the central city of Da Nang took place on May 12, offering a chance for the city to introduce its potential and strengths and seek partners.

Business New container terminals to be built in Hai Phong A project building container terminals No 3 and 4 at the Hai Phong International Gateway Port in the Lach Huyen Port area was launched in the northern port city on May 12.

Business Viglacera targets over 43 mln USD in consolidated 2021 pre-tax profit Vietnam’s leading ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has set a target of posting 750 billion VND in pre-tax profit at its parent company this year and 1 trillion VND (43.27 million USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit, increases of 2 percent and 19 percent, respectively, against 2020.