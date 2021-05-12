HCM City: Over 11,000 customers access loans from bank - business connection programme
Some 11,339 customers in Ho Chi Minh City were provided loans worth a total of nearly 98 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) in the first four months of this year within the framework of bank - business connection programmes.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Some 11,339 customers in Ho Chi Minh City were provided loans worth a total of nearly 98 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) in the first four months of this year within the framework of bank - business connection programmes.
According to the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch, municipal authorities have stepped up the implementation of the programme to make it easier for businesses and business households to access capital and low-interest credit policies.
In March, 115 customers in the districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Can Gio, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be were supported in borrowing a total of 582 billion VND within a similar programme.
Previously, 11 banks in the city registered to participate in a business support credit package in 2021, with capital of over 312 trillion VND. The credit package will be provided at a maximum interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum for short-term loans in VND and around 9 percent per annum for medium and long-term loans.
In addition, when participating in the bank - business connection programme, enterprises will enjoy other support such as reductions in interest rates on old loans, an increase in loan limits, and restructuring of debt terms./.