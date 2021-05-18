HCM City: Over 2,100 Party members receive membership badges
Some 2,179 Party members in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with membership badges at a recent ceremony held by the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Committee on the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.
At the ceremony (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)
HCM City (VNA) - Some 2,179 Party members in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with membership badges at a recent ceremony held by the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Committee on the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.
Of these, 22 people received a 75-year Party membership badge; 16 other were given a 70-year badge; 32 took a 65-year badge; 110 got a 60-year badge, and the remainders received 30-, 40-, 50- and 55-year badges.
As part of the celebrations, exhibitions on the life and career of President Ho and activities of local Party organisations, agencies, political, economic and social organisations, the armed forces, and individuals in implementing the Politburo’ Directive No 05-CT/TW on promoting the study and pursuit of Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, morality, and style were also held./.