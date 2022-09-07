At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 received more than 400 tonnes of necessities worth over 18 billion VND (763,068 USD) for local orphans and disadvantaged families on the occasion of 2022 Mid-Autumn festival.



The goods, including milk, cooking oil and soy sauce, were donated by the Yeah1 Group Corporation.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, President of the committee Tran Kim Yen said the city had borne the brunt of COVID-19 outbreaks that orphaned more than 2,500 children.



Appreciating the donation, Yen stated that the business community’s support will contribute to bettering social security and be a valuable source of motivation to for disadvantaged families and individuals to overcome their hardships./.