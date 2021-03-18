Society Scholarships for Vietnamese students in India announced The Embassy of Vietnam in India, with support from the Centre for Indian Studies at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Centre for Vietnamese Studies in New Delhi, held a ceremony on March 17 to announce the Ambassador Scholarships for Vietnamese Students in 2021.

Society Youths of Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in new context A virtual conference was held on March 17 to discuss ways to further promoting the friendship between Vietnamese and Russian youths, along with cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City and the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg.