A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City maintained its status as the country’s largest economic hub with an economic growth of 7.86 percent and a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of over 611 trillion VND (26.5 billion USD), accounting for 24.6 percent of the country’s total, in the first half.



It was reported by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan at the committee’s two-day 30th conference on July 8.



Notably, the city earned 19.6 billion USD from exports, up 9.2 percent year-on-year, of which 7.1 billion USD came from the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, up 40 percent.



Foreign direct investment in the city grew by 20 percent to 3.2 billion USD while the tourism sector welcomed over 4.5 million foreign visitors, or nearly half of the country’s total.



Nhan said social security and safety were maintained, especially during the Lunar New Year and April 30 holidays. The city also strived to reform administrative procedures, including reviewing public satisfaction in wards, communes and districts.



He admitted that disbursement of public investment projects in communes and districts only reached 24 percent while illegal construction remains.



About agenda for the 11th municipal Party Congress, Nhan highlighted cooperative ties with the southeast and southwest as a crucial point, including in transportation, agriculture and environment.



The conference focused its discussions on building documents to submit to the 11th municipal Party Congress, socio-economic-cultural development in the first half, the prospect of realising goals for 2019 and for 2015-2020 by 24 local communes and districts, the outcomes of seven breakthrough programmes and smart city development, as well as the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No.54 on pilot mechanisms and policies on the city’s development in the first half, and tasks for the remaining months of this year.-VNA