Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council adopted resolutions on public investment, financial lending, and the recognition of Thanh An commune in Can Gio district as an island commune during its 22nd meeting on November 10.

The council adopted a resolution on the adjustment of lending and local debt repayment plans, including over 14.19 trillion VND (613 million USD) worth of Government and domestic debts.

It also ratified a resolution approving a plan for issuing bonds worth 2 trillion VND in 2020.0

Participants agreed to adopt a resolution allowing the municipal People’s Committee to raise capital for the second stage of a local water environment improvement project, the Tau Hu - Ben Nghe - Doi - Te canal basin, using Japanese loans of more than 2.37 trillion VND over 30 years.

The project has been carried out for eight years, using three loans. It is therefore necessary to raise more capital to complete the project in the near future.

A resolution recognising Thanh An commune as an island commune and another on a downwards adjustment to 2016-2020 mid-term public capital in 153 projects and one programme were also approved.

The council also approved a resolution on adjustments to the public investment plan for this year./.