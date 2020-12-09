The 23rd meeting of the HCM City People’s Council for the 2016-2021 tenure on December 9 discusses and adopts resolutions and schemes relating to orientations for the city’s development during the 2021-2025 tenure. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - The 23rd meeting of the HCM City People’s Council for the 2016-2021 tenure on December 9 discussed and adopted resolutions and schemes relating to orientations for the city’s development during the 2021-2025 tenure.



In the resolution on the 2021-2025 financial plan, the city will strive to bring in over 1.9 quadrillion VND for the State budget and more than 377 trillion VND (16.3 billion USD) for the local budget. Local expenditure will surpass 420 trillion VND while development expenses will hit more than 160 trillion VND.



The resolution also offered key measures to fulfil the plan, such as enhancing management to ensure the sustainability of State revenue, strengthening corporate financial management, stepping up the equitisation of State-owned enterprises and restructuring financial investment, and improving the business environment.



Another resolution on the public investment plan in 2021 was also approved, with total State capital of over 3.8 trillion VND, more than 3.6 trillion VND of which will be official development assistance (ODA).



Delegates also ratified resolutions on authorities’ borrowing and debt payment plans, entry fees to Rung Sac military base, the outlying district of Can Gio and the historic Cu Chi tunnels, a scheme on upgrading transportation infrastructure at seaports, and ensuring the efficiency of the restoration and maintenance of relic sites.



They approved a resolution on a sustainable poverty reduction programme for HCM City during the period, with support measures given in detail, such as in the diversification of livelihoods, the spreading of poverty reduction models, job creation, nutritional improvements, health insurance, education, and housing.



Other resolutions on cultural-arts events, support for fighting human trafficking, and the purchase of health insurance for HIV/AIDS patients were also adopted.



The municipal People’s Council approved a resolution on the establishment of the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly Deputies and the People’s Council, and the approval of personnel on the State payroll for 2021./.