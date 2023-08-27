Travel Infographic Quang Ninh eyes becoming tourism hub In addition to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector able to contribute 15% to gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, the northern province of Quang Ninh - home of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay - is also striving to turn itself into a national tourism hub.

Videos Tour combined with music debuts on Ha Long Bay Recently, “Love in the bay by Ambassador Cruise”, a program with the combination of tourism and music, was held for 10 consecutive nights on Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province. The unique tourism model had attracted up to 5,000 visitors.

Videos Suoi Thau Steppe - A hidden gem in Ha Giang Located six kilometres from Coc Pai town in Xín Man district, Suoi Thau Steppe is an attractive site in the western reaches of the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang. It has retained its wild, rustic features, along with diverse shades of nature between immense mountains and green rice fields.