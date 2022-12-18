At the event. (Photo:hcmcpv.org.vn)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 17 held talks with Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng, during which both officials emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen the good cooperative relationship between the two cities.



At the talks, which was part of Nen's working visit to Cambodia from December 16-18, the two officials agreed that as the two major economic, cultural, educational and scientific centres, it is necessary for the two cities to promote their potential, playing a pivotal role in cooperation at the local level between the two countries in the coming time.



The Governor of Phnom Penh expressed his belief that the talks will contribute to enhancing the fruitful relationship between the two Parties, administration and the people of the two cities.



He also wished that investors from Vietnam in general, and HCM City in particular, will pour investment in Cambodia and the capital of Phnom Penh while committing to support them to speed up investment procedures.



For his part, Nen emphasised the importance of educating younger generations on the Vietnam-Cambodian relationship. The official suggested the two localities enhance their closer coordination to support businesses in accessing market and explore investment opportunities.



Attention should be paid to fostering tourism activities in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled as well as increasing support in organising delegation, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, Nen noted.



Within the framework of the working trip, Nen on December 17 paid a courtesy visit to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sar Kheng. He also visited officials and doctors of Cho Ray Hospital - Phnom Penh, the Embassy of Vietnam, and the Vietnamese community there/.