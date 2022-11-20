Society Gathering commemorates deceased victims of COVID-19 A gathering in commemoration of deceased victims of COVID-19 took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 with the participation of local officials, religious dignitaries, families of the victims, and people from all walks of life.

Society PM expresses gratitude to over 1.6 million teachers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his gratitude to over 1.6 million teachers nationwide at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) in Hanoi on November 19.

Society Young military officers of Vietnam, Laos hold exchange Forty Vietnamese and Lao young military officers attended an exchange in the northern Lao province of Luang Prabang on November 18, held as part of a visit by General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau takes lead in building new rural areas ​All 45 communes in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province have been recognised as meeting new rural area standards, of which 19 have achieved new advanced rural area standards, helping the province complete the new rural area program.