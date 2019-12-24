Business Lam Dong sericulture farmers find livelihoods steady Increasing the sericulture area is optimal for restructuring agriculture in Lam Dong province since it provides farmers with a steady income, local officials said.

Business Public non-business units slow to change To improve the quality of public products and services, the Government in June 2015 issued a decision to transform public non-business organisations into joint-stock businesses.

Business Hanoi needs more policies to develop key industrial products The capital city of Hanoi needs to have a more efficient mechanisms and create a more favourable business environment, attracting large enterprises to develop key industrial products, according to many experts.

Business Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.