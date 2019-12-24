HCM City plans to build new IP in Binh Chanh
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc a proposed zoning plan of 1/2000 scale for a new 380-hectare industrial park (IP) in Binh Chanh district.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
The area, which is covered with alum soil, is only useful for short-term crops with high alum tolerance like sugarcane, cassava, bananas and production forests as well as industrial crops such as rubber, tea plants, hybrid acacia and cajuput trees.
Because of the low land-use efficiency and economic value, continued cultivation would not be commensurate with the land value of the area. If approved, the large-scale centralised IP will help attract investment in the area.
The new IP located in Pham Van Hai commune will focus on science and technology, startups and the supporting industry, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
The city is shifting its economic structure towards services, industry and urban construction, focusing on high-tech industries and services to support urban activities.
An urbanisation rate of 80-90 percent is expected by 2030. Accordingly, the city will restrict the use of land for agricultural cultivation.
The 380ha area is part of a larger 668ha area which has been approved by the Prime Minister for conversion to industrial land.
The 668ha area would form a centralised IP and replace three IP, including 200ha Bau Dung and 175ha Phuoc Hiep in Củ Chi district and 300ha Xuan Thoi Thuong in Hoc Mon district.
The new IP is close to existing industrial zones like Vinh Loc and Pham Van Hai. As such, the entire area would be conducive for research, production, trade and distribution of goods.
The new IP will also have convenient traffic connections and infrastructure and will be accessible to main roads such as Highway 1A, HCM City – Trung Luong Highway and Ring Road 3, which crosses the IP and connects with the Mekong Delta province of Long An./.