HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to conduct a test run of the elevated section of metro line No.1 connecting Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien in late 2021 and commercially operate the whole system in 2022.

During a working session with the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong asked the municipal Department of Transport to effectively tap infrastructure around Ba Son underground station, which is part of the metro line, including park, shopping area and Ba Son museum.

It was also required to deal with difficulties to ensure the project’s progress.

MAUR Director Bui Xuan Cuong said contractors and construction units are stepping up the progress of the project.

He suggested the city’s leaders pool private capital for construction of lake-side roads linking with the Ba Son station to attract more visitors.

The project has so far seen nearly 83 percent of its total workload completed. It has three underground stations, including Ba Son, Saigon Opera House and Ben Thanh./.