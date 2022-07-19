A street in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to open 22 more pedestrian streets in its downtown districts to better accommodate residents and tourists.



The plan aims to reduce traffic in inner-city areas, while boosting tourism and service activities.



Under the Department of Transport’s proposal, which has been submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for approval, the city will restrict vehicles and open pedestrian streets on Saturdays and Saturdays at Ho Con Rua Roundabout and on Pham Ngoc Thach, Cong Xa Paris, Dong Khoi, Le Loi, Phan Chu Trinh and Phan Boi Chau streets between 2022 and 2023.



Pedestrian streets will be expanded to Lam Son Square, Dong Khoi, Nguyen Thiep, Mac Thi Buoi and Ngo Duc Ke streets in the next two years.



By 2025, other pedestrian streets will be opened on Ham Nghi, Ton Duc Thang, Cao Ba Quat, Nguyen Sieu, Thai Van Lung and Thi Sach streets.



According to the department, some districts have suggested diverting traffic on some routes to form pedestrian streets. However, their proposals still lack clear criteria and have not yet assessed the impacts on traffic, the economy and the environment. Therefore, it is necessary to study the schemes to ensure their feasibility.



Solutions to realise the above-mentioned proposal include renovating intersections and sidewalks for pedestrians; reorganising traffic flow and lane division; strengthening connections with the public transport network, as well as improving the landscape, lighting and street decor, the department said./.