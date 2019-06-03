A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities will create favourable conditions for the Italian Consulate General to implement cooperative activities, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership, a municipal official has affirmed.Addressing a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Italy’s Republic Day (June 2) hosted by the Consulate General in HCM City on June 3, Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee highlighted progress made in the bilateral strategic partnership, which has been reflected through high-level visits by leaders of the two countries.HCM City is always the leading locality nationwide in cooperative activities with Italy, especially in trade, investment, culture and arts, he said, noting that the fruitful relations between Vietnam and Italy over the pat time is the foundation for the ties between HCM City and Italy, for friendship and prosperity.Dante Brandi, Italy’s Consul General, emphasized the Consulate General’s efforts to carry out cooperative programmes with HCM City in investment, trade, culture and arts.Italy pledged to foster cooperation with Vietnamese localities, towards preserving and promoting values of culture, architecture, green transport and tourism, and developing relations between small-and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries, in order to grasp trends of Vietnamese and Italian economies, he said.-VNA