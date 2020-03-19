HCM City pledges to use Japan’s ODA effectively
Ho Chi Minh City will do its utmost to effectively implement projects funded by Japan’s official development assistance (ODA), Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has committed.
Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) receives Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam Office Konaka Tetsuo (Source: http://www.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/)
Phong made the pledge when receiving outgoing Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)’s Vietnam Office Konaka Tetsuo on March 18.
He spoke highly of Tetsuo’s contributions to the disbursement of ODA in Ho Chi Minh City such as the Metro Line No.1 project, a project to restore sewers by no-dig technology.
Thanking the city leaders for their support to speed up Vietnam-Japan cooperation projects during his working tenure, Tetsuo expressed his hope that the city will continue helping JICA in Vietnam in general and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular./.