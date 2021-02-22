HCM City police seize over 200 kilos of drugs in first two months
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Police in Ho Chi Minh City raided three drug trafficking rings in the first two months of 2021 and seized 217 kilogrammes of different drugs.
According to city police, it detected the three drug trafficking rings from Cambodia to HCM City early in the year.
On January 30 it arrested three suspects and 22 kilos of meth. One day later, it seized an additional four suspects and 50 more kilos of meth.
On February 2, the city police captured four other suspects and seized 14 bricks of heroin. After examining the residence of the suspects, they seized an additional 90 bricks of heroin, about 100,000 ecstasy tablets, 70 kilos of meth, 5 kilos of ketamine, and 35 bullets, and apprehended two other suspects.
Further investigations are underway./.