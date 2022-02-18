HCM City ports begin trial of automatic collection of infrastructure fees
A one-month trial operation of an automatic system for collecting fees for use of infrastructure and public services at ports began in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.
Containers carry goods to the Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port in HCM City’s Thu Duc city. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A one-month trial operation of an automatic system for collecting fees for use of infrastructure and public services at ports began in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.
The municipal People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Transport with monitoring the toll collection and promptly addressing problems and seeking its directions if needed.
The customs department has been told to provide support and share toll declaration data.
All the fees are to be paid online.
For goods imported for re-export or deposited in bonded warehouses and for transit and transhipment goods the fee is 50,000 VND (2.2 USD) per tonne for liquid and bulk cargo, 2.2 million VND (96.5 USD) for a 20-foot container, and 4.4 million VND (193 USD) for a 40ft container.
For goods declared outside the city, the rates are 30,000 VND (1.3 USD), 500,000 VND (21.9 USD) and 1 million VND (43.9 USD).
For imports and exports declared in the city, the rates are 15,000 VND (0.65 USD), around 250,000 VND (11 USD) and 500,000 VND.
Enterprises can look up their online payment receipts at https://thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8092/Home.
Businesses can do their online fee declaration at https://thuphihatang.tphcm.gov.vn:8081/Home, and call a hotline at 1900 1286 for support.
The online collection was to have begun last July but was delayed due to the pandemic.
The city expects to collect more than 3 trillion VND (138 million USD) a year at ports, increasing proportionately with the volume of goods.
The revenues will be used to develop roads near the ports to ease congestion and improve connectivity./.