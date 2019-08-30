HCM City's CPI in August grew 0.24 percent from the previous month (Photo: VNA)

– The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month rise of 0.24 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in August, according to the municipal statistics office.The office said on August 30 that this month’s CPI grew 1.76 percent from last December and 3.75 percent from the same period of 2018.Compared to July, price increases were seen seven of the 11 main groups of consumer groups and services, namely food and food services (up 0.16 percent), beverage and cigarette (0.21 percent), housing fees (0.29 percent), household equipment and utensils (0.05 percent), medicine and healthcare services (3.93 percent), education (0.1 percent), and other goods and services (0.07 percent).Meanwhile, four other groups posted price declines, namely headwear and footwear (down 0.01 percent); transport (0.39 percent); postal and telecom services (0.08 percent); and culture, entertainment and tourism (0.1 percent).Experts said food prices have been on a slight upward trend since May, rising 0.83 percent from the year’s beginning.Meanwhile, local medical services have followed the same trend nationwide since August 20 under the Ministry of Health’s circular on prices of medical services covered by health insurance.Several schools have also adjusted their tuition fees in August to prepare for the new academic year, which subsequently raised the price index of educational services, the statistics office said, forecasting more fee hikes in September and October.-VNA