HCM City posts economic growth in January
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s economy saw a variety of bright spots in the opening month of 2021 despite the ongoing complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in January reached nearly 120 trillion VND (5.2 billion USD), up 4 percent year-on-year, while State budget collections totalled 42.5 trillion VND, up 2.86 percent.
According to a report from the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, almost all sectors posted growth. Exports turnover enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 16.4 percent, while the index of industrial production increased 34.5 percent. A total of 3,309 enterprises resumed operations, up 119.5 percent.
Production value in the agro-forestry-fisheries sector hit 988 billion VND, up 2.2 percent against January 2020.
To maintain economic growth during February, the city will continue working on the twin targets of COVID-19 prevention and control and economic development.
It will actively implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the 11th municipal Party Congress’s Resolution through specific programmes and plans.
It will also prepare sufficient goods and ensure food safety and hygiene for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday./.