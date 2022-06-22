Many sectors of the city, such as product tax collection, trade and services, agriculture - forestry - fisheries and industry – construction, post a rise against the same period last year.

Notably, trade and services generated nearly 4.3 billion USD in revenue in June and almost 24 billion USD in the first six months, respectively rising 41 percent and 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Such positive growth indicated that sectors are recovering well, especially trade and services, the Statistics Office said.

The southern economic hub has welcomed nearly 216,000 international arrivals since the beginning of June. The six-month number also surged 100 percent year on year to approximate 478,000. More than 2 million domestic tourists have also come to HCM City this month.

This helps the city earn 2.13 billion USD in tourism revenue in the first half./.

VNA