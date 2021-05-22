Society Illegal immigrants handed over to Chinese authorities Police and border guards in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien handed over two illegal Chinese immigrants to Pu Er border management team in Yunnan, China at A Pa Chai – Long Fu open trail on May 21.

Society Ho Chi Minh’s birthday anniversary celebrated in Ukraine, Mongolia The Vietnamese Embassies in Ukraine and Mongolia have held activities to mark the 131st birthday anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2021).

Society General Vo Nguyen Giap statue a pride of Truong Sa people and soldiers The august and majestic statue of the late legendary general Vo Nguyen Giap in a park on Son Ca Island of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago brings all who visit the island a range of emotions beyond words.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese border guards meet in Dien Bien Border guards at A Pa Chai station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien met their counterparts from Meng Kang station of China on May 21 to discuss enhancing anti-pandemic measures and preventing illegal entries across the border.