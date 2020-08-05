HCM City prepares scenario for 50 new COVID-19 cases
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City must prepare facilities and human resources for at least 50 new COVID-19 cases, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a recent meeting with the city’s Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Under a scenario with 50 cases, nearly 14,000 people will have to be quarantined.
The city has added eight new COVID-19 cases. Hundreds of thousands of people have returned from Da Nang and the number of cases is expected to increase. Anyone returning from the area since July 1 should self-quarantine and fill out health declarations, Nhan said.
According to the city’s Department of Health, more than 36,000 people returning from Da Nang have made health declarations. However, airlines’ statistics show that 140,000 people were on flights from Da Nang to HCM City in July.
The risk of COVID-19 infections in the community remains high, he said, adding that migrants' entry to the city must be strictly controlled.
Services, production and trade establishments should ensure safety and limit gatherings of more than 30 people as per the Ministry of Health’s requirements.
Relevant agencies should strengthen communications about preventive measures against COVID-19 such as wearing of masks in public, he said, adding that at least 20 percent of people were not wearing masks in public.
The city should also ensure a sufficient supply of masks, he added.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong instructed agencies to fine people who do not wear masks in public starting on August 5. The maximum fine will be 300,000 VND (13 USD).
Phong instructed the Department of Industry and Trade to publish addresses of sites where masks are sold.
The city is also encouraging online business, and requiring that essential goods such as masks and hand sanitizers should be in sufficient supply. Speculators in these goods will be fined.
As of August 3, HCM City had recorded a total of 69 COVID-19 cases. The city has 234 people with symptoms of respiratory tract infections which are being watched for, tested and quarantined at hospitals. Of these, 152 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The rest are waiting for test results.
The city has one patient who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 again after being discharged from a branch of National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 30. The patient was tested again after being quarantined and is now being treated at Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital.
A Japanese man infected with the virus came to the city on July 17-18 and went to many places, including Lotus Company on No Trang Long Street in Binh Thanh District, Fami Company on B4 Sala Street in District 2, Nam An Market shop on Thao Dien Street in District 2, River Gate Residence in District 4, and others.
The city’s authorities are tracking 28 people who have had close contact with these patients./.