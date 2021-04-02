(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City on April 2 presented 590 million VND (25,653 USD) to Champasak Friendship Primary School in Laos's Champasak province to buy school equipment, according to the city Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

The money will be used to buy 25 computer sets, 25 sets of tables and chairs, and one photocopy machine.

Besides, the committee also gifted the Vietnamese Association in Champasak 16 million VND worth of medicine, along with 10,000 medical masks to border guards in La Lay international border gate, and 2,500 notebooks to poor students in A Ngo commune of Dakrong district of the central Quang Tri province.

Addressing the ceremony to present the gifts in La Lay international border guard in Quang Tri, Tran Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said that the gifts show the sentiments and attention of leaders and locals of the city to overseas Vietnamese in Laos, contributing to fostering the solidarity and friendship between people of Vietnam and Laos.

The Champasak Friendship Primary School was set up in 1978, becoming a symbol of the feeling of Vietnamese community in Laos towards their fatherland. Currently, the school has nearly 500 students, 50 percent of whom are Lao students who have learnt Vietnamese language from the first grade./.