HCM City: Programme provides 10,000 medication bags to COVID-19 patients under home treatment
A programme presenting 10,000 medication bags for COVID-19 patients under home treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, the biggest pandemic hot spot at present, was launched by the city’s Union of Business Associations (HUBA) on August 28.
HUBA said there are more than 73,000 COVID-19 patients under home quarantine and treatment in HCM City, many of whom have encountered difficulties in accessing medication. Given this, the programme provides medication for them so as to help reduce the number of cases that get worse and need to be hospitalised, thus easing the overload at hospitals.
Each of the 10,000 medication bags contains six types of drugs along with detailed instruction on how to use the drugs.
They will be transferred to member associations of HUBA from August 28 to September 2 to deliver to disadvantaged patients via the grassroots healthcare network.
“Red-zone” areas that houses a large number of COVID-19 patients and workers will be prioritised by the programme, HUBA President Chu Tien Dung said, expressing his hope that the programme will receive more support from philanthropists and enterprises nationwide.
As of late August 28, Vietnam recorded 422,469 cases of COVID-19 in the fourth wave of infections began in late April, including over 200,000 in HCM City./.